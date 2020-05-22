7

Posted by jennywill

BTS, Oh My Girl, and EXO top idol group brand value rankings for May

BTS has topped the brand-value chart for all idol groups in May.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BTS was at the top of the May data, followed by Oh My Girl and EXO. 96,683,577 pieces of data were examined from April 22nd to May 22nd.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, BLACKPINK, TWICE, (G)I-DLE, NCT, Red Velvet, IZ*ONE, Seventeen, Girls' Generation, NU'EST, April, ASTRO, Winner, A Pink, TXT, Lovelyz, GFriend, MAMAMOO, T-ara, MONSTA X, GWSN, 2PM, SHINee, Super Junior, BTOB, INFINITE, VIXX, Cosmic Girls, ITZY, The Boyz, VERIVERY, LOONA, AOA, Pentagon, Big Bang, GOT7, Dream Catcher, TVXQ, SF9, Golden Child, Block B, HOTSHOT, Romeo, ALPHABAT, FIESTAR, Busters, VICTON, Weki Meki, LABOUM, SECRET, Girl's Day, Berry Good, Sechskies, Cignature, ONEUS, CLC, Shinhwa, BVNDIT, Momoland, f(x), fromis_9, AB6IX, B.A.P, HALO, Stellar, 2AM, GSA, Rocket Punch, After School, B1A4, EXID, TOO, ATEEZ, Argon, Stray Kids, MCND, Highlight, BNF, Trei, F.T. Island, CIX, Boyfriend, ONF, JYJ, Everglow, Favorite, PRISTIN, Brown Eyed Girls, Hello Venus, Dongkiz, Gugudan, TEEN TOP, LIVE HIGH, Pretty, Tweety, Nine Muses, Cherry Bullet, and BESTie.

Congratulations to everyone!

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. Oh My Girl
2

NAFanBoy195 pts
14 minutes ago

Oh My Girl finally getting the recognition they deserve

0

Dino_Saur418 pts
11 minutes ago

honestly i am still in shock to see how underrated onf are. i am hoping that they can win rtk so they can get some popularity.

