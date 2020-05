(G)I-DLE has dropped their lyric video for the English version of "LATATA".

(G)I-DLE had kicked off their global promotions this May 15 at 12 AM EST, and they've now released a lyric video for "LATATA" in English. Fans are impressed at how well the English flows in the song, as many Korean-to-English songs suffer from awkward translations. However, "LATATA" keeps its English simple and to the point, perfect for the mood of the song.

