ONF's Hyojin & J-Us boast about their members' talents + name their favorite songs from their own albums

Continued from Part 1 of their leaders-interview with 'News1', ONF's two leaders Hyojin and J-Us proudly boasted about their fellow members' talents, also talking about each other's strong suits.

Find out which ONF songs are Hyojin and J-Us's personal favorites, plus more, below.

Q: What are some things you can boast about in ONF, or in the team's members?

A: Hyojin - "Our members have amazing singing voices. Some time ago in bed, I was listening to 'Moscow Moscow', and I realized again how unique and charming each member's voices were."

J-Us - "Among our members, U is very talented in many ways. He is very clean and precise when it comes to creating and changing up our choreography formations, and he's also good at video editing."





Q: What about J-Us?

A: Hyojin - "J-Us's biggest habit is practicing."

J-Us - "I was a trainee for a long time, so when I didn't practice, I felt scared and stuffy. Even on vacation days, I would think, 'Is it really okay to be out hanging out' and so I would go back to the practice room, even when I didn't have to. That became a habit, but these days I'm not as hard on myself."





Q: And what about Hyojin?

A: J-Us - "Hyojin is really good at taking care of our members, and he is also very hard working when it comes to his own roles. Of course, his strongest suit is his great visuals."





Q: Among the songs you've released so far, what are your personal favorite?

A: Hyojin - "I have so many... if I had to choose one, it would be 'Ice & Fire'. It's a unique pop genre, but it's not well-known. It's a different style than ONF's usual style." .

J-Us - "I have several. First, I really like '24 (86400)'. For listening to before bed, I like 'If We Dream', and back during Lunar New Year break, I listened to 'All Day' in the car and it was really fun."





Q: What does success mean to ONF?

A: Hyojin - "Personally, I think something like a taxi driver recognizing me? And I'm always happy to hear our song being played somewhere."

J-Us - "I think if ONF's music becomes well-known globally, that would be success. I would like to sing and perform in front of fans on a big tour across many countries."

