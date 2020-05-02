Mystery of EXO Sehun's white dog 'getting his fur dyed' brown from Instagram solved

Back in March of this year, EXO's Sehun confused fans with an Instagram post, where he joked that his well-known, white Bichon Frise Vivi had apparently "dyed his fur" brown!

But now, fans have finally solved the mystery behind the new brown dog from Sehun's Instagram photo, as you can see below!

It seems that Sehun volunteered to take care of the brown dog Monsieur, in place of an acquaintance's ex-girlfriend. Despite taking on the responsibility abruptly, Sehun seems set on living with Monsieur permanently!

Fans commented, "Wow, honestly shouldn't someone in that couple take responsibility for that dog. Bless Sehun TT", "Monsieur, I hope that you become good friends with your uncles' babies, Tan, Byul, Mongryong, Thoven, Mukmool, Monggu, Jjanggu, Jjanga and live happily", "OMG what an irresponsible couple", "Monsieur, live happily with Sehun~", "You can tell a person is really kind by their attitude toward animals", "So glad Monsieur found a better family TT. People, let's not be irresponsible TT", and more.