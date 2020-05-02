4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Mystery of EXO Sehun's white dog 'getting his fur dyed' brown from Instagram solved

AKP STAFF

Back in March of this year, EXO's Sehun confused fans with an Instagram post, where he joked that his well-known, white Bichon Frise Vivi had apparently "dyed his fur" brown!

But now, fans have finally solved the mystery behind the new brown dog from Sehun's Instagram photo, as you can see below!

It seems that Sehun volunteered to take care of the brown dog Monsieur, in place of an acquaintance's ex-girlfriend. Despite taking on the responsibility abruptly, Sehun seems set on living with Monsieur permanently!

Fans commented, "Wow, honestly shouldn't someone in that couple take responsibility for that dog. Bless Sehun TT", "Monsieur, I hope that you become good friends with your uncles' babies, Tan, Byul, Mongryong, Thoven, Mukmool, Monggu, Jjanggu, Jjanga and live happily", "OMG what an irresponsible couple", "Monsieur, live happily with Sehun~", "You can tell a person is really kind by their attitude toward animals", "So glad Monsieur found a better family TT. People, let's not be irresponsible TT", and more. 

  1. Sehun
3 4,887 Share 80% Upvoted

0

nunyabsnss3,187 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

The fact that Sehun has another dog other than Vivi blew EXO-Ls minds lol. But it really says a lot about Sehun's heart and kindness that he would care for a friend's dog for so long.

Share

-3

newromantics-867 pts 17 minutes ago 1
17 minutes ago

There is no mystery to be solved here. Dyeing an animals fur is very dangerous and can even lead to their death. its very irresponsible of sehun to do that, i really hope theres a law against it in Korea.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

A Pink, Akdong Musician (AKMU), B.A.P, Taeyang, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, Girls
The best CF songs of Kpop Groups
14 hours ago   105   25,093

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND