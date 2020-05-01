Kang Daniel to have a dance battle with '88rising' rapper Rich Brian on 'Asia Rising Forever'

According to reports on May 2, Kang Daniel will be showcasing a dance battle with '88rising' rapper Rich Brian during the upcoming global live stream concert, 'Asia Rising Forever'!

'Asia Rising Forever', hosted by '88rising', will featuring Asian artists from 11 different nations coming together to put on a live concert, bringing fans around the world respite and hope in light of the COVID19 pandemic. The performing artist lineup includes K-Pop stars like Kang Daniel, CLC, Hyukoh, and Lim Kim, as well as Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, Indonesian singer Niki, plus more.

Reports on May 2 say that Kang Daniel and Rich Brian have already wrapped up filming their dance battle, set to air as a recorded segment during 'Asia Rising Forever'. The dance battle will fall on the more lighthearted, comedic side.

Meanwhile, 'Asia Rising Forever' is set to take place this May 6 at 9 PM EST via '88rising's official YouTube and Twitter.

