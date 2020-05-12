NU'EST's Minhyun & Ren reveal why CL and Jung Woo Sung shocked them in person

NU'EST's Minhyun and Ren revealed which celebrities' appearances shocked them the most.



On the May 12th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', DJ Kim Shin Young asked which celebrity shocked the NU'EST members the most after seeing them in person, and Ren responded, "There's a sunbae that surprised me with their vibe. CL. At the time, she walked by wearing animal print and heels, and I was shocked by the vibe. She looked like a pop star."



Minhyun then continued, "I recently went to a movie press conference, and I saw Jung Woo Sung. I thought he wasn't a person. The elevator was completely full, and he shined the most out of all the people there. Anyone who's seen him in person will feel it."



In other news, NU'EST recently made a comeback with "I'm in Trouble".



