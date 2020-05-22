NU'EST win #1 + Performances from May 22nd 'Music Bank'!

17

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.


On this week's episode, Lovelyz' Ryu Soo Jung debuted with "Tiger Eyes", SECRET NUMBER made their debut with "Who Dis?", VIXX's Ken debuted with "Just for a Moment", and Jo Yeon Ho debuted with "To You Who Forget Me". TXT came back with "Can't You See Me?", OnlyOneOf returned with "Angel", Yubin made a comeback with "Yaya", and NCT 127 came back with "Punch".

As for the nominees, NU'EST and IU were up against each other with "I'm in Trouble" and "eight" featuring BTSSUGA, but it was NU'EST's "I'm in Trouble" that took the win. Congratulations to NU'EST!

There were also performances by Woo!ah!NU'ESTBVNDITFanatics, GWSN, H&D, CRAVITY, and Natty.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Ryu Soo Jung


DEBUT: SECRET NUMBER


DEBUT: Ken


DEBUT: Jo Yeon Ho


COMEBACK: TXT


COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf


COMEBACK: Yubin


COMEBACK: NCT 127


Woo!ah!


NU'EST


BVNDIT


Fanatics


GWSN


H&D


CRAVITY


Natty


