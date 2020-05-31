9

Netizens think this female idol is the best dressed

Netizens think Red Velvet's Seulgi has the best fashion sense among female idols. 

On a popular online community, a post titled "The most fashionable female idol" gained attention. In the post, the original poster uploaded many pictures of Seulgi boasting her fashion sense off stage with a simple caption "Red Velvet's Seulgi"

In the comments, netizens agreed that Seulgi is the best at pulling off effortlessly stylish looks. Other honorable mentions in the comments were Red Velvet's Joy and Sunmi

Check out some of Seulgi's effortlessly chic styles below. What do you think? 

urfavhoe150 pts
1 hour ago

she is the effortlessly fashionable QWEEEN.

Soulbrother502 pts
1 hour ago
That's the monolid masterpiece for ya

