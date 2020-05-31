Comedian Kim Won Hyo impresses netizens with incredible weight loss transformation

38 years old comedian Kim Won Hyo stunned the Internet with his incredible weight loss transformation.



After May 31st episode of KBS' 'Boss In The Mirror' aired, the incredible weight loss transformations of five comedians had netizens buzzing. Kim Won Hyo became the center of attention as he dropped a whopping 10 kg (~22lbs) while gaining muscles. He went from 89 kg to 79 kgs within three months.

Netizens have been commenting: "Wow....I'm speechless.", "Omg how did he get so handsome so suddenly?!", "He looks much younger now.", "He looks like an actor in that picture."





What do you think?