Netizens criticize NCT's Jaehyun and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's handwritten apology letters for being too similar

A recent community post has led to criticism towards NCT's Jaehyun and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo due to the similarities in their respective handwritten apology letters.

The two idols are currently under heavy criticism after it was discovered that they had disregarded social distancing during the quarantine period and were present at an Itaewon establishment where a person who was tested positive with Coronavirus had visited. Both Jaehyun and Cha Eun Woo wrote handwritten apology letters directly addressing the controversy.

The community post included the two letters and noted that highlighted parts contained nearly the exact same wording, syntaxes, and even the ordering of the sentences.

Jaehyun's apology letter

Netizens have been commenting on the similarities, saying:

"Did they ask each other what they wrote?"

"If you're going to write it like this, don't write it at all."

"Aren't they crazy? You could have at least tried to change the order."

"Jaehyun's apology mentions medical staff. That's the only difference."

"Jaehyun's letter + mention of medical staff = Cha Eun Woo's letter."

