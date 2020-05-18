NCT's Jaehyun leaves a handwritten apology note on Instagram

NCT's Jaehyun has posted a handwritten apology for going to Itaewon in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The handwritten letter was posted earlier today and reads as follows:

"Hello. This is Jaehyun.

I am sorry I caused discomfort to many people because of my behavior during this difficult time. I went to a restaurant and bar in Itaewon during the social distancing period, and am deeply reflecting upon my actions.





I'm sorry for disappointing the fans who support me because of my actions. I sincerely apologize to the members who have been harmed by me and the people who work with me.

From now on, I will think and act carefully. I sincerely apologize once again towards those who are having a difficult time due to COVID-19 and to my fans."





SM Entertainment has since confirmed that Jaehyun was present at a club in Itaewon where an individual with Coronavirus was present and has issued their own apology statement.