Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

NCT's Jaehyun leaves a handwritten apology note on Instagram

NCT's Jaehyun has posted a handwritten apology for going to Itaewon in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

The handwritten letter was posted earlier today and reads as follows: 

"Hello. This is Jaehyun.

I am sorry I caused discomfort to many people because of my behavior during this difficult time. I went to a restaurant and bar in Itaewon during the social distancing period, and am deeply reflecting upon my actions.


I'm sorry for disappointing the fans who support me because of my actions. I sincerely apologize to the members who have been harmed by me and the people who work with me. 

From now on, I will think and act carefully. I sincerely apologize once again towards those who are having a difficult time due to COVID-19 and to my fans."


SM Entertainment has since confirmed that Jaehyun was present at a club in Itaewon where an individual with Coronavirus was present and has issued their own apology statement.

Now let the boy move on.

ugh allkpop writers yall are so annoying

HE DIDNT GO TO THE CLUB why do yall keep bringing up the club?? He went to the bar and restaurant (not defending his actions) but akp writers always put one thing that contradicts the other


