MONSTA X's I.M reacts to American singer-songwriter Trevor Daniel's tweet about him

MONSTA X's I.M reacted to American singer-songwriter Trevor Daniel's tweet about him.



I.M has previously mentioned wanting to collaborate with Trevor Daniel multiple times and revealed he was a fan of his music, stating, "If I get the chance, I'd like to work with him." The American singer-songwriter seems to have caught on to what I.M said as he wrote on Twitter, "Changkyun is dope. I'd work with him."



The MONSTA X member responded that he was surprised Trevor Daniel knew his real name. Hopefully, we can see a collaboration between the two!



In other news, MONSTA X's mini album 'Fantasia X' drops on May 26 KST.





[#IM] Whatt~ how do u know my real name 😂 https://t.co/NMbJezaufT — 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) May 23, 2020