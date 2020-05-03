MONSTA X unveil new batch of 'Fantasia X' teaser photos for full group and rap line

MONSTA X is continuing the countdown until their latest comeback!

On May 3 KST, their agency Starship Entertainment revealed new 'Fantasia X' teaser photos - one for the full group and three for the group's rap line, Jooheon and I.M. In the images, the members continue to play with the 'fantasy' theme the 'Fantasia X' album's name implies with romantic storybook accents and off-white fashion. Both Jooheon and I.M also sport hair colors on the pink spectrum, with Jooheon's hair being more pale pink and I.M's being more toward magenta.

Meanwhile, 'Fantasia X' is set for release on May 11.

Check out the full teaser images below!