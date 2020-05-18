Netizens ask "Who is this?" after Momoland's JooE shares her new ID photo on Instagram

Momoland's JooE shared her new ID photo on Momoland's official Instagram account.

She uploaded the picture on May 18th along with the caption: "JooE's ID photo! You want one too righttttt?".





The popular star is seen wearing a sweater and gold pendant while sporting natural brown hair. The clean look emphasizes her cute features.



However, some netizens are saying that the photo has been altered too much, stating:

"This isn't JooE."

"Who is this?"

"Isn't this too much?"

"Her ID picture doesn't look like her."

"The ID picture can't ID the person it belongs to?"

What do you think?