4

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Netizens ask "Who is this?" after Momoland's JooE shares her new ID photo on Instagram

AKP STAFF

Momoland's JooE shared her new ID photo on Momoland's official Instagram account. 

She uploaded the picture on May 18th along with the caption: "JooE's ID photo! You want one too righttttt?". 


The popular star is seen wearing a sweater and gold pendant while sporting natural brown hair. The clean look emphasizes her cute features. 

However, some netizens are saying that the photo has been altered too much, stating: 

"This isn't JooE."

"Who is this?"

"Isn't this too much?"

"Her ID picture doesn't look like her."

"The ID picture can't ID the person it belongs to?"

What do you think? 

  1. JooE
3 3,816 Share 67% Upvoted

1

bartkun7,837 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago
So she finally make the change that she promised to do when people pointed out that she looked much better with darker, longer hair. She looks here a bit like on photoshoot for Naver x Dispatch.

Share

0

jack-bean440 pts 13 minutes ago 1
13 minutes ago

Do people expect her to wear blonde pigtails for her id photo?

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND