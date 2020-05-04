LOOΠΔ's HeeJin, ViVi, JinSoul, Yves, and Go Won talk about their roles in the group during daily life

LOOΠΔ's HeeJin, ViVi, JinSoul, Yves, and Go Won shared their fun and quirky roles in their group during their daily lives, outside of their promotions!

Featured as the latest stars to pose in a pure, sweet pictorial and interview with 'International bnt', the five LOOΠΔ members got to talk about topics they usually don't have a chance to share with their fans.

Among the LOOΠΔ members, ViVi is the only foreign member of the group. When asked about how she started training in Korea, she answered, "I was cast after posting photos on SNS from a vacation trip to Korea. I didn't know much about this training system, but I did have an interest in K-Pop. I thought it was a great opportunity, and I was able to fulfill my dream of debuting as a singer. I was very lucky."

Moving on to the topic of the LOOΠΔ members and their roles in the group in their daily lives, JinSoul commented, "I'm the 'messenger'. I have good memory, so I always notify the members regarding our schedules or announcements. HeeJin and Chuu have bad memories, so they ask me over and over. It can be kind of annoying to have good memory, but I hold it in and tell them anyway (Laughter)."

Yves relayed, "I'm good at listening to the members' troubles and giving advice," while ViVi remarked, "I'm the 'health mom'. I like to cook for the members. I want them to eat good, healthy food." HeeJin honestly fessed, "I'm 'Hansel and Gretel'. I always lose my stuff, and I need a lot of care. The managers and Olivia Hye always pick up after me. I'll try my best to be neater."

Finally, Go Won revealed, "I'm the 'TV driver'. I'm the one always stuck to the sofa back in the dorm. I love watching TV, so sometimes I watch it all day. When the members come out to the living room, I try to turn on programs that they might like."

