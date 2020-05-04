10

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Lay to appear as a team captain on Youku's 'Street Dance of China' season 3

AKP STAFF

EXO's Lay Zhang has been announced as a team captain for the newest season of Youku's 'Street Dance of China'!

In previous seasons, 'Street Dance of China' featured four teams led by celebrity "team captains". Each of the celebrity captains chose talented street dancers from a pool of contestants, then faced off against one another in dance battles!

Lay will be making his first appearance as a team captain on 'Street Dance of China' during the show's upcoming third season, set to premiere in July. Previously, former Super Junior member Hang Geng and former EXO member Tao also appeared as team captains. 

  1. Lay
2 799 Share 71% Upvoted

2

peachroll68 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

All the best for you Yixing-nim <3

Share

0

JunCottonRights152 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

He's so busy this year. I hope he is taking good care of himself. I'm really enjoying him in CZR 2 😊

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Taeyang
Big Bang's Taeyang reveals his MBTI personality
5 hours ago   35   23,741
Taeyang
Big Bang's Taeyang reveals his MBTI personality
5 hours ago   35   23,741

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND