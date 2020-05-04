EXO's Lay to appear as a team captain on Youku's 'Street Dance of China' season 3

EXO's Lay Zhang has been announced as a team captain for the newest season of Youku's 'Street Dance of China'!

In previous seasons, 'Street Dance of China' featured four teams led by celebrity "team captains". Each of the celebrity captains chose talented street dancers from a pool of contestants, then faced off against one another in dance battles!

Lay will be making his first appearance as a team captain on 'Street Dance of China' during the show's upcoming third season, set to premiere in July. Previously, former Super Junior member Hang Geng and former EXO member Tao also appeared as team captains.