LOOΠΔ name their bold goals and attitudes toward their future promotions in lovely 'bnt' pictorial

LOOΠΔ's lovely HeeJin, ViVi, JinSoul, Yves, and Go Won recently took part in a vibrant, summery pictorial with 'bnt'!

After the pictorial, the LOOΠΔ members demonstrated the energy and passion of rookie idols as they boldly discussed their goals and attitudes toward their future promotions. First, the girls shared their thoughts on winning their first #1 trophy. "It was our first #1 trophy so we were really happy... We've been nominated for 1st place a few times. Each time, we ended up getting 2nd place, but now we will become a group who dos not settle at 2nd place," the members remarked.

While talking about their popular 'Cherry Bomb' cover dance clip on YouTube, Yves had a comment for LOOΠΔ's fans. She said, "I hope that fans will know this. Each of the cover videos that we upload will have hints about our next comeback. In the 'Cherry Bomb' video, HeeJin is wearing a shirt that says 'Burn'. It was a hint about 'So What'. I hope that the fans can have fun looking for the clues next time."

Each of the members were also asked to name their favorite title tracks so far. JinSoul chose "Hi High", explaining, "We were so young and innocent. I liked it because it was a cute concept that we could only pull off for our debut." Yves picked "So What", adding, "A lot of people liked me part which went 'sho-shock' and said it was the killing part of the song. So I tried extra hard during that part (Laughter). Also, I was able to stop 'acting pretty' during 'So What'. I asked the stylists to make me look even cooler."



