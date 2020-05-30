Lee Hyori says she and Rain could've dated.



The two solo artists are now married to Lee Sang Soon and actress Kim Tae Hee, but Lee Hyori revealed there was once a time they could've dated. On the May 30th episode of MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo', Rain and Lee Hyori discussed collaborating with each other in the past.



After watching a clip of their performance, Rain expressed, "I'm disappointed because we could've gotten really friendly, but we were both busy. We didn't even know each other's phone numbers."



Lee Hyori then said unexpectedly, "We could've dated," cracking up the studio with her blunt honesty. She continued, "We've never seen each other in a personal setting. We saw each other for work a lot, but there was no time to see each other separately."



In related news, Lee Hyori, Rain, and Yoo Jae Suk are collaborating together to create a co-ed dance group.



