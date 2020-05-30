55

NCT 127 win #1 + Performances on May 30th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Kim Woo Seok debuted with "Red Moon", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Fantasia", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Wing", and ONEWE came back with "End of Spring".

As for the nominees, IUNCT 127, and Oh My Girl were up for the win, but it was NCT 127's "Punch" that took the trophy. Congratulations to NCT 127!

Other performers included Natty, GWSN, Ryu Soo JungSECRET NUMBERWoo!ah!OnlyOneOfNCT 127YubinBVNDITJung Da KyungLee Dae Won, and Jo Myeong Sub. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: Kim Woo Seok


==

COMEBACK: MONSTA X


==

COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon


==

COMEBACK: ONEWE


===

Natty


==

GWSN


==

Ryu Soo Jung


==

SECRET NUMBER


==

Woo!ah!


==

OnlyOneOf


==

NCT 127


==

Yubin


==

BVNDIT


==

Jung Da Kyung


==

Lee Dae Won


==

Jo Myeong Sub


===

chiathedoll4 pts 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Great job NCT 127! They getting the shine they deserve! Theyve worked their butts off for years

turtle125990 pts 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Yeah! Congratulations NCT ^^ let's make up for all the wins we missed during Kick It promotions and give Neo Zone the appreciation it deserves

