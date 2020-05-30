NCT 127 win #1 + Performances on May 30th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Kim Woo Seok debuted with "Red Moon", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Fantasia", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Wing", and ONEWE came back with "End of Spring".



As for the nominees, IU, NCT 127, and Oh My Girl were up for the win, but it was NCT 127's "Punch" that took the trophy. Congratulations to NCT 127!



Other performers included Natty, GWSN, Ryu Soo Jung, SECRET NUMBER, Woo!ah!, OnlyOneOf, NCT 127, Yubin, BVNDIT, Jung Da Kyung, Lee Dae Won, and Jo Myeong Sub.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: Kim Woo Seok







COMEBACK: MONSTA X







COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon







COMEBACK: ONEWE







Natty







GWSN







Ryu Soo Jung







SECRET NUMBER







Woo!ah!







OnlyOneOf







NCT 127







Yubin







BVNDIT







Jung Da Kyung







Lee Dae Won







Jo Myeong Sub







