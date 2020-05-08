7

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kyuhyun & Jo Se Ho to star in new live cooking class series, 'Home Cooking Live'

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Kyuhyun and comedian Jo Se Ho will be working together for Olive TV's new live broadcast cooking class, titled 'Home Cooking Live'!

Aiming to bring viewers cooking tips, recipes, and more right in their homes, 'Home Cooking Live' will be broadcast simultaneously via Olive TV as well as on YouTube, so that viewers can also communicate directly with the chefs and the program's MCs throughout the episode. 

Viewers can look forward to great home recipes from various star chefs, as well as Kyuhyun and Jo Se Ho's unique chemistry as hosts and cooking students, when 'Home Cooking Live' premieres on June 20 at 5:30 PM KST!

  1. Jo Se Ho
  2. Kyuhyun
1 374 Share 64% Upvoted

0

quark123951,989 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Kyuhyun staying booked. 💙💙

Share
PlayM Girls
PlayM Girls confirmed to debut next month
4 hours ago   3   6,091
SUGA, IU
IU x Suga's "Eight" scores a certified all-kill!
7 hours ago   20   12,154

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND