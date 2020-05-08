Kyuhyun & Jo Se Ho to star in new live cooking class series, 'Home Cooking Live'

Super Junior's Kyuhyun and comedian Jo Se Ho will be working together for Olive TV's new live broadcast cooking class, titled 'Home Cooking Live'!

Aiming to bring viewers cooking tips, recipes, and more right in their homes, 'Home Cooking Live' will be broadcast simultaneously via Olive TV as well as on YouTube, so that viewers can also communicate directly with the chefs and the program's MCs throughout the episode.

Viewers can look forward to great home recipes from various star chefs, as well as Kyuhyun and Jo Se Ho's unique chemistry as hosts and cooking students, when 'Home Cooking Live' premieres on June 20 at 5:30 PM KST!

