Kwon Hyun Bin (VIINI) to release an OST for his ongoing web drama 'Girls' World'

Singer/actor Kwon Hyun Bin will be releasing an OST for his ongoing tvN D web drama series, 'Girls' World'!

Kwon Hyun Bi's upcoming OST Part.4 for 'Girls' World', titled "Friends", will be released via online music sites this May 23 at 12 PM KST. In 'Girls' World', Kwon Hyun Bin plays the role of a popular idol group member, Jung Woo Kyung. Outside of his acting career, Kwon Hyun Bin promotes as solo artist VIINI, and this time, he'll be showcasing his skills as a singer/song-writer with his OST "Friends".





Meanwhile, tvN D's 'Girls' World' tells the story of a group of female high schoolers and their rocky, up-and-down friendships. The series airs every Wednesday and Friday nights at 7 PM KST via 'V Live'.