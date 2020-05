Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be performing on MTV's 'Fresh Out Live' tomorrow, on May 22 at 2:30 PM EST!

This will mark TOMORROW x TOGETHER's first official appearance on an American TV program. The rookie boy group is expected to perform their 2nd mini album comeback title track, "Can't You See Me?".

MTV's 'Fresh Out Live' airs every Fridays, introducing some of the latest releases in music each week. Make sure to tune in to catch TOMORROW x TOGETHER!