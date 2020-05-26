1

1

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

VICTON to release collaboration silver jewelry with KAPSUL

VICTON will be releasing jewelry with KAPSUL.

According to the KAPSUL website, "The KAPSUL x VICTON collection was meticulously designed to be effortlessly chic. The pieces were inspired by each VICTON member's persona, curated fashion sense and style. The collection includes Seungwoo's 'nature' bracelet, Chan's 'humanity' bracelet, Seungsik's 'silver key' necklace, and Hanse's 'multi-plate' bracelet - all with a particular edge. Every piece was hand-made in Seoul, South Korea. This limited collection will only be available from June 1st to June 15th, 2020."

You can check out the photos of the members' jewelry below.

popularit3,564 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

i need to buy a new phone but esihajcnascj maybe ill buy this instead lol

