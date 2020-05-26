6

Posted by germainej

Ha Sung Woon lays back in color in latest 'Twilight Zone' teaser images

Ha Sung Woon has revealed more teaser images for 'Twilight Zone'.

In the teaser images, Ha Sung Woon lays back in purple, oranges, and reds. 'Twilight Zone' is the former Wanna One and HOTSHOT member's third mini album, which drops on June 8 KST.

What do you think of Ha Sung Woon's concept so far?

