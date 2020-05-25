27

10

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Ha Sung Woon boasts ethereal visuals in concept photos for 'Twilight Zone' comeback

AKP STAFF

Ha Sung Woon is gearing up to release a new mini album!

On May 25 KST, the solo artist, previously active in both HOTSHOT and Wanna One, released two concept photos promoting his third mini album 'Twilight Zone.' 

In the images, he continues to work with the galaxy theme seen in his previous teaser, looking like an idol from the future in tints of reds, silvers, purples, and blues. 

Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon debuted as a solo artist shortly after Wanna One's disbandment in 2019. 'Twilight Zone' is set for release on June 8.

Check out the teasers below!

  1. Sungwoon
  2. Ha Sung Woon
2 1,927 Share 73% Upvoted

3

Seng03224 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

slayyyyyy Ha Sungwoon burn everything up!!!!!!

Share

-1

KpopDagger240 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTOB, Sungjae
BTOB's Sungjae spotted in new military photo
3 hours ago   0   4,903
MONSTA X
MONSTA X chase time in epic 'Fantasia' MV
5 hours ago   9   1,224

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND