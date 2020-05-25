Ha Sung Woon boasts ethereal visuals in concept photos for 'Twilight Zone' comeback

Ha Sung Woon is gearing up to release a new mini album!

On May 25 KST, the solo artist, previously active in both HOTSHOT and Wanna One, released two concept photos promoting his third mini album 'Twilight Zone.'

In the images, he continues to work with the galaxy theme seen in his previous teaser, looking like an idol from the future in tints of reds, silvers, purples, and blues.

Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon debuted as a solo artist shortly after Wanna One's disbandment in 2019. 'Twilight Zone' is set for release on June 8.

Check out the teasers below!