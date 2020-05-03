Ha Oh causes laughter on 'Superman Is Back' by remarking that his dad Gary 'doesn't have work' because of COVID19

On the May 3 broadcast of KBS2's 'Superman Is Back', Gary's son Ha Oh, a 2.5-year old, showed concern toward his father who "doesn't have work because of COVID19"!

During this episode, Gary first surprised Ha Oh by bringing out two wrapped gifts in light of Children's Day in Korea. However, when the excited Ha Oh opened the two boxes, both gifts turned out to be prank gifts from his dad!

Later, Gary drove them to the toy store to buy Ha Oh a real gift for Children's Day. Browsing through the various toys, Ha Oh picked out the ones he liked and asked his dad how much each item cost. However, after hearing the cost of most of the toys, the 2.5-year old put them down and resisted the urge to buy them!

Finally, Ha Oh chose a small doll which he remembered playing with while visiting his friend Jam Jam. When Gary suggested that Ha Oh pick a more expensive gift, Ha Oh responded, "I can't. Dad doesn't have any work, because of the virus."

Laughing out of embarrassment, Gary muttered, "Dad does have work...", but Ha Oh firmly stated, "I can't, because of the virus!"

Check out some clips of Gary and Ha Oh from this week's 'Superman Is Back', below!