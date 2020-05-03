8

Posted by beansss

Hyosung discovers a bird nest with eggs outside her window!

On May 3, SECRET member/actress Hyosung shared a partly baffled, partly excited post via Instagram!

She wrote, "Uh.. Hm so.. it looks like I might not be able to turn my A.C. on at all this year +_+? The past few days, it felt like the birds chirping outside sounded so close so I thought, 'It's a good spot to live in..' But I thought it was just too close so I pulled back the blinds for the first time in a while.. And a bird.. built a nest and laid eggs. What should I do +_+? Kekeke, anyone with experience..... It's my first time seeing a real bird nest, and it's really pretty (heart). The babies have been watching 'Netflix' and other videos for several hours a day. I couldn't take any photos of the bird. It only comes when I'm not home ㅠ_ㅠ." 

It turned out, a bird decided to build its nest right outside Hyosung's windowsill! Check out photos posted by Hyosung herself, below!

Sorry, but why is this news? Lol

