Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of April 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of April 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 Jo Jung Suk - Aloha 147,060,378 2 Gaho - Start 130,678,261 3 MC The Max - BLOOM

129,621,973 4 Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In the Flowers 103,583,648 5 Zico - Any Song 98,999,449 6 Kim Feel - Someday, That Boy 88,487,327 7 Ha Hyun Woo - Diamond 88,445,179 8 ITZY - WANNABE 77,575,209 9 Changmo - METEOR 77,438,509 10 A Pink - Dumhdurum

76,965,429





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 GOT7 - DYE 339,737 Dreamus 2 NCT Dream - Reload 259,422 Dreamus 3 (G)I-DLE 147,620 Kakao M 4 WINNER - Remember 113,346 YG PLUS 5 Changmin - Chocolate

105,950 Dreamus 6 CRAVITY - HIDEOUT_ REMEMBER WHO WE ARE Season 1 104,343 Kakao M 7 Solar - SPIT IT OUT 76,069 Kakao M 8 Suho - Self-Portrait 49,571 (Total Sales: 262,851) Dreamus 9 BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7 48,491 (Total Sales: 4,227,976) Dreamus 10 A Pink - LOOK 46,028 Kakao M





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.