Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of April 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of April 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1Jo Jung Suk - Aloha147,060,378
2Gaho - Start130,678,261
3MC The Max - BLOOM
129,621,973
4Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In the Flowers103,583,648
5Zico - Any Song98,999,449
6Kim Feel - Someday, That Boy88,487,327
7Ha Hyun Woo - Diamond88,445,179
8ITZY - WANNABE77,575,209
9Changmo - METEOR77,438,509
10A Pink - Dumhdurum
76,965,429


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1GOT7 - DYE339,737Dreamus
2NCT Dream - Reload259,422Dreamus
3(G)I-DLE147,620Kakao M
4WINNER - Remember113,346YG PLUS
5Changmin - Chocolate
105,950Dreamus
6CRAVITY - HIDEOUT_ REMEMBER WHO WE ARE Season 1104,343Kakao M
7Solar - SPIT IT OUT76,069Kakao M
8Suho - Self-Portrait49,571 (Total Sales: 262,851)Dreamus
9BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ 748,491 (Total Sales: 4,227,976)Dreamus
10A Pink - LOOK46,028Kakao M


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

