Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of April 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of April 2020 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|Jo Jung Suk - Aloha
|147,060,378
|2
|Gaho - Start
|130,678,261
|3
|MC The Max - BLOOM
|129,621,973
|4
|Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In the Flowers
|103,583,648
|5
|Zico - Any Song
|98,999,449
|6
|Kim Feel - Someday, That Boy
|88,487,327
|7
|Ha Hyun Woo - Diamond
|88,445,179
|8
|ITZY - WANNABE
|77,575,209
|9
|Changmo - METEOR
|77,438,509
|10
|A Pink - Dumhdurum
|76,965,429
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|GOT7 - DYE
|339,737
|Dreamus
|2
|NCT Dream - Reload
|259,422
|Dreamus
|3
|(G)I-DLE
|147,620
|Kakao M
|4
|WINNER - Remember
|113,346
|YG PLUS
|5
|Changmin - Chocolate
|105,950
|Dreamus
|6
|CRAVITY - HIDEOUT_ REMEMBER WHO WE ARE Season 1
|104,343
|Kakao M
|7
|Solar - SPIT IT OUT
|76,069
|Kakao M
|8
|Suho - Self-Portrait
|49,571 (Total Sales: 262,851)
|Dreamus
|9
|BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7
|48,491 (Total Sales: 4,227,976)
|Dreamus
|10
|A Pink - LOOK
|46,028
|Kakao M
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
