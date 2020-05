Seventeen's The8 is trending worldwide on Twitter after releasing a video for his new song "Falling Down".

The talented idol surprised and delighted fans with an emotional and elegant modern dance performance that shows off his dance skills. The8 also participated in writing and choreographing that song and is currently trending worldwide on Twitter as fans express their excitement over this latest release, saying:

the colors in cinematography are used to set the tone of the scene without any need to say a word, when a scene turns blue the cold tone is used to symbolize insolation most of the times but it also can mean calmness #THE8_Falling_Down pic.twitter.com/29rEXtdPBl — #8MUSIC (@captainwonu) May 7, 2020

remember when minghao said singing is hard for him and he had a hard time practicing singing 🥺🥺🥺🥺 but look at him now;;;; he sings so well and beautifully and even involves in writing lyrics and composing his own song 🥺🥺🥺🥺 #THE8_Falling_Down @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/RjjG1PdGbC — tracy #8MUSIC (@tinkswonhao) May 7, 2020

Check out the video above!