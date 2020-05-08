Fans share meanings behind Taeyeon's tattoos + Taeyeon's cute reaction when fans want to get their own tattoos

Did you know that Girls' Generation's Taeyeon boasts several tattoos? How about the meanings behind them?

One fan of Taeyeon has compiled the idol singer's responses when asked about her tattoos, including their meanings, which tattoo hurt the most, and more. Read below to find out!

Fan: Unnie, what does the tattoo on your shoulder mean?

Taeyeon: My name is 'Taeyeon'

Taeyeon: So I should be 'Tae-yeon~' (tae-yeon can mean 'cool, relaxed, unfazed' in Korean)

Taeyeon: I should live cool~

Taeyeon: Cool and Taeyeon mean the same thing, right?

Taeyeon: So I got a tattoo of my name



Fan: What about your other ones?

Taeyeon: The one behind my neck

Taeyeon: Says 'purpose'

Taeyeon: It means to always have the right purpose

Taeyeon: So I wanted to have that meaning ingrained on me

Taeyeon: And I wanted to live not forgetting that

Taeyeon: That's why I got it

Taeyeon: It's a word I really like



Taeyeon: The one behind my left ear

Taeyeon: I'm a Pisces

Taeyeon: So it's a Pisces tattoo

Taeyeon: On my fingers

Taeyeon: I have a lot of them

Taeyeon: Whenever I release new title songs

Taeyeon: I just get the title tattooed on my fingers

Taeyeon: It's just a cute little thing

Taeyeon: The one on the back of my ear did not hurt at all

Taeyeon: That one was my first one

Taeyeon: I think because that one didn't hurt at all

Taeyeon: That's how I started just getting a bunch more

Taeyeon: But you guys, you shouldn't just get them for the sake of it

Taeyeon: You'll regret...

Fan: What about on your elbow? Did that one hurt?

Taeyeon: It bled while I was getting it

Taeyeon: It hurt so much TT

Taeyeon: Wow, guys, it seriously hurts

The Q&A session above wasn't the first time that Taeyeon advised her fans not to treat tattoos lightly, as she often told fans not to get tattoos, especially when they asked about getting tattoos of her.

When one fan came and showed Taeyeon a tattoo related to the singer, Taeyeon's reaction:

"I told you not to get that!"





What do you think of Taeyeon's advice to fans on tattoos? Do you have any K-Pop related tattoos of your own?