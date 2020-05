EXO's Chanyeol and artist Raiden are releasing a collaboration titled "Yours" with feature artists Lee Hi and Changmo.

The announcement was made on SM's Twitter page and revealed a teaser image showing Chanyeol and Raiden standing back to back while sporting black suits. Fans are excited to see how the amazing feature artists sound as they wait to hear the upcoming song set to release on May 12th.

Stay tuned for more updates!