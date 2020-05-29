DIA reveals more group and individual teaser images for 'Flower 4 Seasons', fans voice concern over Chaeyeon and Somyi's absence from the images

DIA has revealed more group and individual teaser images for their upcoming album 'Flower 4 Seasons', but fans are noticing the absence of members Chaeyeon and Somyi in the photos.

With only 5 members present in the latest group teaser image, fans have expressed their concern over Chaeyeon and Somyi after noting their absence in the latest batch of photos. Given that Chaeyeon skyrocketed in popularity due to her appearance on 'Produce 101' and involvement in project group IOI, fans are confused by DIA's second round of teaser images photos.

Check out all the pictures above and stay tuned for more updates regarding DIA's comeback on June 10th at 6 PM KST.