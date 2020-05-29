6

DIA reveals more group and individual teaser images for 'Flower 4 Seasons', fans voice concern over Chaeyeon and Somyi's absence from the images

DIA has revealed more group and individual teaser images for their upcoming album 'Flower 4 Seasons', but fans are noticing the absence of members Chaeyeon and Somyi in the photos. 

With only 5 members present in the latest group teaser image, fans have expressed their concern over Chaeyeon and Somyi after noting their absence in the latest batch of photos. Given that Chaeyeon skyrocketed in popularity due to her appearance on 'Produce 101' and involvement in project group IOI, fans are confused by DIA's second round of teaser images photos. 

Check out all the pictures above and stay tuned for more updates regarding DIA's comeback on June 10th at 6 PM KST. 

Tirkam12 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Gorgeous pictures ! Could have done without the sun reflection thingy on Eunice's face in the group photo, but the girls are gorgeous in this springy set.

As for Somyi and Chaeyeon ... Considering the fact that it's MBK, I wouldn't be surprised at the radio silence on that topic. Since they started sponsoring YouTube videos to tease DIA's comeback, they have used footage of members who are not in the lineup anymore so ... well, it's MBK. I still hope it's not true tho, because Chaeyeon is (like it or not) one of the first, if not the first, members to come to mind when speaking about DIA ... As for Somyi ... I really hope she's okay since the whole Instagram situation. She's always been one of my favorites, so charming, gorgeous and talented she caught my eye instantly!

0

Dazz101135 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

If Chaeyeon left/is gonna be absent for this comeback then they might as well just call it quits now because she was the one carrying this group since day one and without her DIA is just gonna flop harder than they did before. I hope I'm wrong but I think it's gonna be the unfortunate reality.

