Yulhee states that she's very happy taking care of her kids on 'Radio Star'

Former LABOUM member Yulhee revealed that she is incredibly happy as a mom.

The young mother of three was born in 1997 but is loving her life as a mother. She made her first TV appearance on the April 29th broadcast of 'Radio Star' after giving birth to twin girls where she shared about her new life. Yulhee stated: "I am the 24-year-old mother of multiple children. I am raising them with my best efforts and I think I'm suited to it."



She continued, stating: "I am so happy right now. Many people say that I'm struggling because I have a lot of kids, especially because my husband is serving in the military, but I'm not having a hard time. I'm just happy. Even if the babies cry or poop they look so pretty to me."





