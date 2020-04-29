Yulhee states that she's very happy taking care of her kids on 'Radio Star'

11

Former LABOUM member Yulhee revealed that she is incredibly happy as a mom.

The young mother of three was born in 1997 but is loving her life as a mother. She made her first TV appearance on the April 29th broadcast of 'Radio Star' after giving birth to twin girls where she shared about her new life. Yulhee stated: "I am the 24-year-old mother of multiple children. I am raising them with my best efforts and I think I'm suited to it."

She continued, stating: "I am so happy right now. Many people say that I'm struggling because I have a lot of kids, especially because my husband is serving in the military, but I'm not having a hard time. I'm just happy. Even if the babies cry or poop they look so pretty to me." 

Check out the clip of Yulhee below!

She also say she is not alone to take care of the kids. Since Minhwan is a reserve soldier he comeback home every night and help to take care of the kids, she also have helps from her mother, her mother in law, her sister and her sister in law.

Yulhee have a youtube channel if you want to follow her, it have engsub :


Who'd have thought a girl group member dropping out for getting pregnant would end up being the most famous from her group?

That a real kpop anomaly right there.

