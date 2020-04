Oh My Girl's Arin filmed a lingerie CF for NONSTOP BYC Lingerie.

The brand uploaded a behind the scenes video showing Arin in action while on set. The underrated group has been receiving more attention since their appearance on 'Queendom' and recently made their comeback with a new album titled 'NONSTOP'. Arin showed off her bright and charming visuals and personality and set while posing in adorable outfits.

Check out the video above!