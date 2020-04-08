MC Mong x Kim Jae Hwan reveal chilly MV teaser for 'Cold' feat. PENOMECO

MC Mong and Kim Jae Hwan have revealed a chilly music video teaser for "Cold" featuring PENOMECO.



The MV teaser features a couple standing for a photograph against a scenic landscape, but there's a sense that things are not all okay between the two. The collaboration track is the first release for MC Mong's 'Culture Collaboration Project - X by X', and along with Kim Jae Hwan's featuring, poet Lee Byung Yul participated in writing the lyrics.



MC Mong x Kim Jae Hwan's "Cold" drops on April 10 KST. What do you think of the preview?

