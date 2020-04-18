4

Oh My Girl lands on the dice zone, drops the tracklist for 'NONSTOP'

Oh My Girl landed on the dice zone so the group dropped the tracklist for 'NONSTOP'! 

On April 19 at midnight KST, the group posted the tracklist for their upcoming 7th mini-album 'NONSTOP' on the group's official social media accounts, saying they have landed on the dice zone. The upcoming release will be featuring 5 songs, including the title track "NONSTOP". 

Check out the complete tracklist below. Can you guess what they will reveal next, ahead of the full release on April 27 at 6 PM KST? 

