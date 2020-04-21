TWICE's newest TikTok videos give fans a sneak peek at their possible comeback hair colors

TWICE's newest TikTok videos show fans a sneak peek at the possible hair colors for their impending comeback!

The girls released adorable videos of themselves doing cute dances to songs. Given the group is set to film their comeback MV soon, fans are convinced that the hair colors the members are sporting are for their newest release. Netizens have been expressing excitement over this news, saying:





"They're adorable."

"Dahyun looks good in every single hair color."

"I love Chaeyoung's hairstyle."

"All of them are so pretty..."

"Their visuals are insane."

Check out all the TikToks below! Are you excited for TWICE's comeback?