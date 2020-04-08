tvN drama 'A Piece of Your Mind' starring Jung Hae In x Chae Soo Bin cut down by 4-episodes

On April 8, tvN released an official announcement regarding ongoing Mon-Tues drama series 'A Piece of Your Mind' (also 'Half of Half') starring Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin, and more.

tvN stated, "We have decided to cut down the episode-length for tvN's 'A Piece of Your Mind' in order to fasten the pace of the storytelling. In order to meet the standards of viewers who have shown their love for 'A Piece of Your Mind', we will be cutting down the length of the drama to 12-episodes. In the current story, Han Seo Woo (Chae Soo Bin)'s changing feelings toward Ha Won (Jung Hae In) will quickly add pace to the couple's romance. We want to once again thank the viewers for their love and support toward 'A Piece of Your Mind', and we will continue to do our best to create a good production for the viewers until the end."



Originally, 'A Piece of Your Mind' was expected to run for 16-episodes. However, soon after the series' premiere, the drama began seeing low viewership ratings in the 1% range, as viewers complained about the story's "boring plot" and "slow pace".