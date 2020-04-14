'School 2020' production company updates on drama's status

'School 2020's production company gave an update on the drama series' status.



KBS decided to cancel the production of the 'School 2020' series following last month's casting controversy. As the recurring series has been airing on KBS ever since its first airing in 1999, viewers have been wondering about the future of the drama.



On April 14, the production company behind 'School 2020' stated, "We're currently discussing programming for 'School 2020' from other angles. The production is being carried out without any setbacks. We're planning to make final casting decisions and officially begin the production process."



As previously reported, insiders alleged actress Ahn Seo Hyun had pulled out of 'School 2020' due to conflicts with production staff, and producers later claimed the actress' father had made unreasonable demands. Kim Sae Ron was then revealed to be in talks to take on the lead role opposite former X1 member Kim Yo Han. However, casting is still currently up in the air.

