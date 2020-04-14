3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'School 2020' production company updates on drama's status

AKP STAFF

'School 2020's production company gave an update on the drama series' status.

KBS decided to cancel the production of the 'School 2020' series following last month's casting controversy. As the recurring series has been airing on KBS ever since its first airing in 1999, viewers have been wondering about the future of the drama.

On April 14, the production company behind 'School 2020' stated, "We're currently discussing programming for 'School 2020' from other angles. The production is being carried out without any setbacks. We're planning to make final casting decisions and officially begin the production process."

As previously reported, insiders alleged actress Ahn Seo Hyun had pulled out of 'School 2020' due to conflicts with production staff, and producers later claimed the actress' father had made unreasonable demands. Kim Sae Ron was then revealed to be in talks to take on the lead role opposite former X1 member Kim Yo Han. However, casting is still currently up in the air.

  1. misc.
  2. SCHOOL 2020
1 4,641 Share 75% Upvoted

0

mickeymichelleg479 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

I feel like the show should be produced because it's the only series that never gets old. I feel sorry for that actress because she is probably not going to get a lot of acting gigs because of her father.

Share
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
3 days ago   122   138,550

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND