The exit poll results in Korea are being broadcasted using CGI in a surprisingly amusing manner.

What amazes me is that either this is digitally grafted on, or they asked all the MPs and candidates to do this walk for them pic.twitter.com/4p0GTjfMs8 — milou @ 🐤 🐥 semi hiatus (@miloucomehome) April 15, 2020

Candidates, with their faces superimposed on enthusiastically dancing bodies, can be seen dancing to "Idol" by BTS and "Cheer Up" by TWICE. The Korean media is trying to raise interest in politics by incorporating K-pop and amusing CGI into the process!

Despite COVID-19, the polls closed at a turnout of 66.2%, which is the highest turnout for National Assembly Elections in 28 years.