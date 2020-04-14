28

Posted by sl278

Netizens wonder why former KARA member Seungyeon signed with YG

Former KARA member Seungyeon made quite a buzz amongst netizens after headlines revealed that she signed an exclusive contract with YG's acting sublabel YGX

The idol turned actress's decision to sign to YG shocked many, especially due to the label's increasingly negative reputation marred by drug scandals, 'Burning Sun,' and more. 

Netizen comments include: 

"Did no one want her? Why YG..."

"Why does it have to be YG?"

"Maybe YG is the only label that sent her a love call?"

"Seungyeon didn't have a single scandal in her 13 years as an idol and even volunteers for rescued animals. To go to a place like that..."

"Everyone's trying to escape but to go willingly in..."

What do you think? 

Blue2012872 pts 24 minutes ago 1
24 minutes ago

Because YGE has a very well-respected acting dept. YGE is known as a destination spot for actors. Some of Korea's top actors have signed and re-signed with YGE. YGE is known to have the best contracts, so their artists tend to be wealthy. Plus the YGStage CEO is very well-liked.

These stupid little teen netizens need to shut up about how businesses are run. They're clearly ignorant.

stan-sm-groups638 pts 20 minutes ago 1
20 minutes ago

I mean I gotta admit, even though I seriously despise YGE, they have some great actors and have made many great actors.

