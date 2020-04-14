Netizens wonder why former KARA member Seungyeon signed with YG

Former KARA member Seungyeon made quite a buzz amongst netizens after headlines revealed that she signed an exclusive contract with YG's acting sublabel YGX.

The idol turned actress's decision to sign to YG shocked many, especially due to the label's increasingly negative reputation marred by drug scandals, 'Burning Sun,' and more.

Netizen comments include:

"Did no one want her? Why YG..."

"Why does it have to be YG?"

"Maybe YG is the only label that sent her a love call?"

"Seungyeon didn't have a single scandal in her 13 years as an idol and even volunteers for rescued animals. To go to a place like that..."

"Everyone's trying to escape but to go willingly in..."

What do you think?