GWSN is gearing up to reveal their fourth EP titled 'the Keys' and posted their release schedule.

The timeline shows that the EP will be released on April 25th while two sets of teaser photos and other sources of content will be posted as well. GWSN will be making a comeback with only six members as member Soso is taking a hiatus due to health issues.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding GWSN's comeback.