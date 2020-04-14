Oh My Girl reveals adorable concept art and game explanation manual for 'NONSTOP'

Oh My Girl has revealed two adorable concept art images for their seventh mini-album 'NONSTOP'.

The images hint heavily at the girls' newest concept using a board game. One of the images includes a game explanation in which fans can learn more about how to play the NONSTOP game.

Check out the images and stay tuned for more information regarding Oh My Girl's exciting new comeback.

"NONSTOP game explanation. An exciting journey inside you that makes your heart pound.

As you pass all the different stops on the NONSTOP board game, you'll see that this is a board game that you win by clearing all the NONSTOP zones first. In order to escape the deserted island, the same number needs to be rolled on the dice. However, please note that if you escape the island you may experience a fluttering heart.

Will you go to the safe FRIEND ZONE? Or will you go to the deserted island? Let's enjoy the up and down NONSTOP game!"