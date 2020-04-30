Netizens excited for the upcoming May battle of the charts as IU x SUGA and Bolbbalgan4 x Baekhyun prepare to release collaboration songs

Netizens are excited for the upcoming May songs by arguably the top chart-topping artists in Korea.

With IU and Suga preparing to release their collaboration song "8" on May 6th and Bolbbalgan4 and EXO's Baekhyun slated to work together on a song titled "Butterfly and Cat", fans are excited to see both songs come out around the same time. Given that the two songs will be released by members from BTS and EXO, netizens are excited for the ultimate battle of the charts and are expressing wholesome support for all the artists, stating:

"The combination of Bol4 and Baekhyun is going to be insane."

"This is going to be a fight between ARMYs and EXO-L's."

"There are going to be so many good songs to listen to in May."

"Wow the charts are going to be crazy. Is IU x Suga going to win? Or Baekhyun x Bol4?"

"I'm an ARMY but I am looking forward to Bol4 and Baekhyun's song so much."





Are you excited for the releases coming out in May?

