37

9

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yulhee discusses future pregnancy plans and vasectomy for Minhwan on 'Radio Star'

AKP STAFF

Yulhee discussed a number of interesting topics on the April 29th episode of 'Radio Star'.

The young mother of three has been a source of interest after transitioning out of idol life. She is currently caring for her children while husband Minhwan serves in the military as part of the reserve forces. Yulhee stated "My parents got married when they were 23. They were born in 1974 and are 47 now but they're already grandparents. My youngest brother is 9. My parents had him late so I'm thinking maybe we should try too." 

She continued, stating: "My husband went to get a vasectomy but the hospital refused. It's hard enough to do it but it's also difficult to reverse it. They told us to come back when he was older when we really didn't want to have kids anymore." Yulhee added that "Minhwan told me that I looked like I was having a hard time while giving birth. But he said I still looked pretty so I was touched. We have three kids so they think I'm focusing only on the kids all day but my husband has a rule regarding this. If I look after the kids one day, he looks after them the next day. Both my husband and I like to enjoy our free time in a refreshing way. Both of us can't drink alcohol so we go to cafes and talk with our friends until the morning."

  1. misc.
4 4,577 Share 80% Upvoted

2

primazaza1,362 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

They have such a good and healthy relationship I'm happy for them. I'm also happy Yulhee opened a youtube channel to do vlog (with engsub). As a Primadonna it give me contents while waiting for FTISLAND to comeback from army. And for someone who has never been fan of Vlog I do like her videos

Share

-1

pink_oracle5,377 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

"My husband went to get a vasectomy but the hospital refused.They told us to come back when he was older when we really didn't want to have kids anymore."

So basically they're saying he and his current wife might not want more kids, but if he gets divorced and remarried he might want more kids with that wife.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chanyeol
9 MUST listen covers from EXO's Chanyeol
27 minutes ago   0   64
HA:TFELT
[Album and MV review] HA:TFELT – '1719'
2 hours ago   1   352

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND