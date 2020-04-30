Yulhee discusses future pregnancy plans and vasectomy for Minhwan on 'Radio Star'

Yulhee discussed a number of interesting topics on the April 29th episode of 'Radio Star'.

The young mother of three has been a source of interest after transitioning out of idol life. She is currently caring for her children while husband Minhwan serves in the military as part of the reserve forces. Yulhee stated "My parents got married when they were 23. They were born in 1974 and are 47 now but they're already grandparents. My youngest brother is 9. My parents had him late so I'm thinking maybe we should try too."



She continued, stating: "My husband went to get a vasectomy but the hospital refused. It's hard enough to do it but it's also difficult to reverse it. They told us to come back when he was older when we really didn't want to have kids anymore." Yulhee added that "Minhwan told me that I looked like I was having a hard time while giving birth. But he said I still looked pretty so I was touched. We have three kids so they think I'm focusing only on the kids all day but my husband has a rule regarding this. If I look after the kids one day, he looks after them the next day. Both my husband and I like to enjoy our free time in a refreshing way. Both of us can't drink alcohol so we go to cafes and talk with our friends until the morning."