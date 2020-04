NCT Dream has released a new artsy poster image for their upcoming album 'RELOAD'.

The latest poster image seems to be for a song on the album titled "PUZZLE PIECE". Dressed in classy blue blazers and light denim, the members prove that blue is definitely a color they pull of well. The more traditional concept seems to suit the group well and fans are excited for more content to be released.

'RELOAD' is set to release on April 29th.