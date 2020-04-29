315 News Posted by sl278 49 minutes ago NCT Dream has the 5th highest first-day album sales in Hanteo history with 'RELOAD' AKP STAFF NCT Dream has the fifth-highest first-day album sales in Hanteo history. HIGHEST FIRST DAY SALES ON HANTEO1. #BTS 2,653,0502. #BTS 1,479,9303. #BTS 450,6594. #EXO 404,7215. #NCTDREAM 367,853 *still counting*— HANTEO SALES (@hanteosales_twt) April 29, 2020 The group is now in the top five alongside EXO and BTS with over 360,000 copies of their newest album 'RELOAD' sold on the first-day and counting. Congratulations to NCT Dream! Check out their MV for title track "Ridin" below. Share this article Facebook Twitter NCT Dream 1 2,609 Share 86% Upvoted
Log in to comment