Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

NCT Dream has the 5th highest first-day album sales in Hanteo history with 'RELOAD'

NCT Dream has the fifth-highest first-day album sales in Hanteo history.

The group is now in the top five alongside EXO and BTS with over 360,000 copies of their newest album 'RELOAD' sold on the first-day and counting. 

Congratulations to NCT Dream! Check out their MV for title track "Ridin" below. 

yoyo2811,603 pts
12 seconds ago

SO PROUD!!!!

