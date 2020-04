NATTY from 'Sixteen' is finally debuting.

NATTY was one of the contestants on 'SIXTEEN', the Mnet survival show that debuted TWICE. While she was only 14 at the time, she had shown off a lot of vocal and dance talent. She had even been part of 'KCON 2019 Thailand's special convention guest.

She recently signed with Swing Entertainment, and she'll be debuting soon with a single on May 7th at 6PM KST. Stay tuned for more on NATTY!