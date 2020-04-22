Model & actress Kang Seung Hyun's label denies school bullying rumors

Model and actress Kang Seung Hyun's label has denied school bullying rumors.



On April 22, her label stated, "The speculation about Kang Seung Hyun's school violence currently circulating on online forums are false. After looking into it, we've found the rumors going around online have nothing to do with Kang Seung Hyun," adding they would be taking legal action against malicious slander and the spread of false information about the model and actress online.



Earlier today, a netizen wrote posts claiming they were the victim of Kang Seung Hyun's bullying in middle school. The netizen claimed the star had participated in group violence and bullying during her middle school days.



Stay tuned for updates.