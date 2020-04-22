(G)I-DLE donate over $80K of hand sanitizer in midst of COVID-19 epidemic

(G)I-DLE have donated 100 million Won ($81,212.40 USD) of hand sanitizer in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.



On April 22, Cube Entertainment announced the donation, stating, "Hand sanitizers donated by (G)I-DLE through Holt Children's Services are expected to be sent to children from families in need nationwide, including the Daegu area."



The (G)I-DLE members also expressed, "There are so many people who have given us so much love. On this occasion, we'd like to share the love we have received to everyone. We hope we can get through this difficult time."



In 2019, (G)I-DLE and Cube Entertainment pledged to support GFoundation, an organization dedicated to international development and cooperation, and give to charity, including the Eden I Ville Children's Education Center.